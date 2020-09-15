Dayton police ID rape suspect, ask for public’s help to find him

Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department said the suspect was identified as Shawn T. Holmes, a 39-year-old white man who stands 6 feet, 2 inches, weighs about 250 pounds and has brown eyes and receding brown hair. His last known vehicle was a 2014 Nissan cargo van with Ohio plates GVT-5623.

Hall said a woman was attacked in August in the 700 block of South Smithville Road.