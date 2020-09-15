Dayton police ID rape suspect, ask for public’s help to find him

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to find an Englewood man wanted in a “violent sexual assault."
Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department said the suspect was identified as Shawn T. Holmes, a 39-year-old white man who stands 6 feet, 2 inches, weighs about 250 pounds and has brown eyes and receding brown hair. His last known vehicle was a 2014 Nissan cargo van with Ohio plates GVT-5623.
Hall said a woman was attacked in August in the 700 block of South Smithville Road.
A warrant has been issued for Holmes' arrest, who has charges of abduction, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Holmes also is wanted for questioning by the Butler Twp. Police Department for a similar sexual assault there, Hall said.
Anyone with information on Holmes' whereabouts is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.