UD investigating sexual assault reported over weekend

The University of Dayton alerted students to a sexual assault reported on campus over the weekend and asked that anyone with information to contact the Department of Public Safety.
The alleged assault was at 2:30 a.m. at Marycrest Hall Saturday, according to a university notice sent to students.
The suspect is known to the student.
Anyone with details connected to the incident or any similar case should contact the Department of Public Safety at 937-229-2121.
The department is continuing to investigate the incident. We will update this story as more information is available.