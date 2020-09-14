X

UD investigating sexual assault reported over weekend

ajc.com

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen SpickerParker Perry

The University of Dayton alerted students to a sexual assault reported on campus over the weekend and asked that anyone with information to contact the Department of Public Safety.

The alleged assault was at 2:30 a.m. at Marycrest Hall Saturday, according to a university notice sent to students.

ExploreWe investigated your questions about voting. Here’s what we found out

The suspect is known to the student.

Anyone with details connected to the incident or any similar case should contact the Department of Public Safety at 937-229-2121.

The department is continuing to investigate the incident. We will update this story as more information is available.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.