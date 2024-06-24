Dayton police investigating 2nd shooting reported in fewer than 12 hours

A 911 caller said she was going down the street when saw a man holding a gun to a second man who was on the ground, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The man with the gun was wearing a neon shirt or vest and the man on the ground had a face mask, she added.

“I don’t know what the scenario might’ve been,” the caller said. “...It just looked different to my eyes.”

We are working to learn more about the shooting and if anyone was injured.

Approximately 10 hours earlier police were called to the area of South Euclid and Home avenues shortly before 1 a.m. after multiple people reported gunfire.

Eight people were shot, including 22-year-old Donna Zile, who was pronounced dead at the scene. One man had critical injuries and the remaining six had non-life-threatening injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Due to the large crowd at the scene and the number of people shot all available crews as well as Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies, Five Rivers MetroParks rangers and Trotwood police responded.

Both shootings remain under investigation.