Dayton police K9 to get body armor donation

A bullet- and stab-proof vest is on the way for Dayton Police Department K9 Cory thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s
K9 Cory is the partner of Dayton police officer S. Gallagher and is certified for narcotics and patrol work. Dayton police announced on social media on Jan. 12 that Gallagher and K9 Cory completed state training and were certified and assigned to work in the department’s East Patrol Operations Division.
“We are very grateful for this generous donation, Sgt. Teddy Trupp, Dayton Police Canine Unit Supervisor said. “Canines face dangerous situations every day on the job along with our officers and this protective vest helps provide some peace of mind in those situations. Anything that we can do to help protect our officers and canines from being hurt is of utmost importance.”
#Congratulations to the 2 newest members of our Canine Unit! Off. C. Cagle & K9 Kimbo and Off. S. Gallagher & K9 Cory completed their state training & are certified in narcotics & patrol work. Both teams are assigned to East Patrol Operations Division. pic.twitter.com/OA25wDVxmH— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 12, 2021
Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit organization founded in 2009 that has provided more than 4,200 custom-fitted vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million thanks to private and corporate contributions.
K9 Cory’s body armor, which is expected to arrive in eight to 10 weeks, will be embroidered with “In memory of Officer Jason Lagore and K9 Ranger, ODNR.” Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer Lagore died Feb. 23 after he suffered a medical emergency while responding to a call of two teenagers who fell through the ice at Rocky Fork State Park in Highland County. Lagore was responsible for the first ODNR K9 academy and was well respected across the state for his expertise working with K9s, the ODNR stated. He was survived by his wife, two sons and K9 partner Sarge.