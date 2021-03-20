Dayton police K9 to get body armor donation

K9 Cory is the partner of Dayton police officer S. Gallagher and is certified for narcotics and patrol work. Dayton police announced on social media on Jan. 12 that Gallagher and K9 Cory completed state training and were certified and assigned to work in the department’s East Patrol Operations Division.

“We are very grateful for this generous donation, Sgt. Teddy Trupp, Dayton Police Canine Unit Supervisor said. “Canines face dangerous situations every day on the job along with our officers and this protective vest helps provide some peace of mind in those situations. Anything that we can do to help protect our officers and canines from being hurt is of utmost importance.”