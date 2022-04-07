BreakingNews
Dayton police investigating after 18-year-old killed in shooting
Dayton police make pinwheel garden for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Local News
4 minutes ago

Dayton police officers and CARE House representatives planted a pinwheel garden in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The blue pinwheel garden was set-up in front of the Dayton Police Department’s Safety Building on 335 W. Third St.

Explore‘This is an everyday occurrence:’ leaders urge child abuse reporting

“April every year is designated as [National Child Abuse Prevention Month] for police departments and social workers around the nation,” Sgt. Justin Poe said. “So, it’s not just a local thing. It’s nationwide thing we participate in.”

Poe and other members for the Special Victims Unit made the garden with CARE House, a child advocacy group that serves families and victims of abuse.

