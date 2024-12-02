Dayton police may buy ‘tethered drones’ that don’t need operators and can fly nonstop

The tethered unmanned aerial surveillance (UAS) devices are connected to a power supply, meaning they can remain in the air and do not have to come down like standard drones to recharge or switch out the batteries.

The drones, which have high-tech camera systems, are connected to rooftop boxes or transport cases. They can reach a maximum altitude of 150 feet.

Axon Enterprise, which has a partnership with Fotokite to make and supply these tethered drones, is the provider of the police department’s body-worn cameras and in-car cameras that have license plate readers.

“These tethered drones provide continuous, real-time video feeds, empowering officers and command staff with a comprehensive view of unfolding scenes,” the city manager’s report about the proposal states. “Unlike traditional drones, Fotokite requires no dedicated operator and stays securely within FAA guidelines, allowing officers to remain focused on immediate tasks.”

The Dayton Police Department also owns 10 other UAS devices that can be utilized in critical incidents like accident scene reconstruction, severe weather damage assessments and missing persons cases, says the 2023 annual surveillance technology report.

The department said its UAS program seeks to gain information during incidents like bomb threats, SWAT deployments, missing person searches, civil disorders and crime scene reconstructions.

The police department, which first purchased several drones in 2018, used UAS technology 11 times in 2023, and the devices mainly assisted during searches for fleeing suspects.

The devices also were used to try to locate missing children. Police last year had 44 flight missions during efforts to locate a missing child near Huffman Dam.

Dayton police also sometimes ask the Ohio State Highway Patrol for aerial support.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation section provides aerial support to ground units on a routine basis to assist in motor vehicle and foot pursuits and searches for missing people and wanted suspects, said state patrol Sgt. Tyler Ross.

But these are not drones. The aviation section consists of 11 uniformed flight crew personnel members, three helicopters and 13 airplanes.

“We always have pilots and tactical flight officers (TFOs) on duty and ready to assist, weather permitting,” Ross said.

The division was involved in 126 missions in Montgomery County last year.