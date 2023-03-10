Dayton police release dash cam footage after cruiser hits pedestrian

Dayton police released the dash camera footage after a Dayton police cruiser hit a person walking across the road.
The officer was on patrol and around 8 p.m. last Friday was turning left from Watervliet Avenue onto South Smithville Road when the cruiser hit a pedestrian crossing South Smithville Road.
“The officer promptly administered aid to the pedestrian and requested a medic,” read a statement from the police department. “The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released the following day.”
The department’s Professional Services Bureau and Traffic Services Unit are continuing to investigate. The officer, whose name was not released, is not on leave, according to Dayton police.
About the Author