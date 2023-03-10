BreakingNews
2023 Battle of the Bartenders winners announced
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Dayton police release dash cam footage after cruiser hits pedestrian

Local News
By
51 minutes ago

Dayton police released the dash camera footage after a Dayton police cruiser hit a person walking across the road.

The officer was on patrol and around 8 p.m. last Friday was turning left from Watervliet Avenue onto South Smithville Road when the cruiser hit a pedestrian crossing South Smithville Road.

ExploreCity: May never know cause of fire where 5 died; Man says he escaped, was only survivor

“The officer promptly administered aid to the pedestrian and requested a medic,” read a statement from the police department. “The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released the following day.”

The department’s Professional Services Bureau and Traffic Services Unit are continuing to investigate. The officer, whose name was not released, is not on leave, according to Dayton police.

In Other News
1
VIDEO: Kroger opens new store; jobs from 2 closing stores move to...
2
Turner: ‘American people deserve answers’ on COVID
3
Kettering schools treasurer leaving district for Warren County ESC job
4
AFLCMC Job Fair: Many jobs at Wright-Patterson begin at $50K
5
NEW: Dayton-made jar lid finds first pasta sauce manufacturer

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top