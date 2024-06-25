Dayton police respond to 3rd shooting in less than 24 hours

The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

It was the third shooting report under investigation within less than 24 hours in the city.

The first happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Home Avenue near South Euclid Avenue, where one woman died and six other people were shot and wounded, including an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The woman killed was identified as 22-year-old Donna Zile by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the drive-by shooting believed to have involved multiple weapons and multiple vehicles and stemmed from a large party at a vacant house.

The second shooing happened about 10 hours later, around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of James H. McGee Boulevard and West Fifth Street.

A 911 caller reported she saw a man holding a gun to a second man who was on the ground, according to dispatch records.

All three incidents remain under investigation.