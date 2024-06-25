Dayton police respond to 3rd shooting in less than 24 hours

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

Police responded to a report of a shooting Monday evening in Dayton.

The shooting was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Genesee Avenue near Dewitt Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

ExploreNew details: 1 dead, 6 injured in drive-by shooting at large Dayton house party

It was the third shooting report under investigation within less than 24 hours in the city.

The first happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Home Avenue near South Euclid Avenue, where one woman died and six other people were shot and wounded, including an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The woman killed was identified as 22-year-old Donna Zile by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the drive-by shooting believed to have involved multiple weapons and multiple vehicles and stemmed from a large party at a vacant house.

ExploreDayton police investigating 2nd shooting reported in fewer than 12 hours

The second shooing happened about 10 hours later, around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of James H. McGee Boulevard and West Fifth Street.

A 911 caller reported she saw a man holding a gun to a second man who was on the ground, according to dispatch records.

All three incidents remain under investigation.

In Other News
1
Huber Heights city manager pleads guilty to OVI charge, gets probation
2
German Twp. man accused of chasing, firing gun at pair
3
New details: 1 dead, 6 injured in drive-by shooting at large Dayton...
4
Woman charged in roommate's shooting in Riverside
5
Dayton man indicted in strangulation death of his mother in 2007

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top