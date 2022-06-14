Dayton police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured motorcyclist

A 40-year-old Kettering man riding a motorcycle was headed south on Wilmington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. May 15 when a vehicle in the curb lane also headed south struck the motorcyclist at the driver tried to make a left turn into the Wilmington Avenue entrance to Save A Lot Foods, 1026 Patterson Road, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.