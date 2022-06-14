BreakingNews
Dayton police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured motorcyclist
Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit are looking for a dark colored late 1990s-early 2000s model Honda involved in a hit-and-run crash on May 15, 2022, on Wilmington Avenue at the entrance to Save A Lot that seriously injured a motorcyclist. CONTRIBUTED

Police are asking for help to identify the driver in a hit-and-run crash last month that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

A 40-year-old Kettering man riding a motorcycle was headed south on Wilmington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. May 15 when a vehicle in the curb lane also headed south struck the motorcyclist at the driver tried to make a left turn into the Wilmington Avenue entrance to Save A Lot Foods, 1026 Patterson Road, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The car that struck the motorcyclist was described as a dark colored late 1990s to early 2000s model Honda Accord with partial license plate 6538. It sustained damage on the driver’s side and front end.

The driver was described as a white man in this 30s with long hair, police said.

Anyone with information on the driver or car is urged to call detective Timothy Rizer at 937-333-1142 or, to remain anonymous and possibly collect a cash reward, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

