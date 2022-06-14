Heavy black smoke coming from old Mendelsons building downtown

Heavy black smoke was coming from the old Mendelson Liquidation Outlet building late Tuesday morning in downtown Dayton.
The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. to the building at 340 E. First St. not far from the Dayton Dragons stadium in the heart of the city’s thriving Water Street District.
The fire is believed to have started on the fifth floor, according to initial reports.
A construction project is underway to convert the eight-story, 544,935-square-foot building — also known as Delco plant 2 — into apartments, office, retail and restaurant space with a parking garage.
Mendelsons closed Dec. 31, 2020, following the sale to Columbus developer Crawford Hoying Inc. for $7.325 million in the fall of 2019.
We will update this report with new information.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
About the Author