Dayton police to release officer investigation in Owensby traffic stop

The Dayton Police Department will release the results of a standards review regarding officer actions during a September traffic stop where a paraplegic man was dragged from his vehicle.
Police Chief Kamran Afzal will present the findings of the Professional Standards Bureau during a news conference at 11 a.m. today. The public can watch the news conference at daytonohio.gov/govtv.
On Sept. 30, officers conduced a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Clifford Owensby at West Grand and Ferguson avenues. Owensby was reportedly seen by narcotics detectives leaving a residence where suspected drug activity was taking place.
Body camera footage showed police pulling Owensby from the vehicle, grabbing his arm and hair, and onto the road. Owensby told the officers he was paraplegic when they asked him to exit the vehicle and asked for a supervisor to respond when police said they could help him get out of the vehicle.
Police said they recovered $22,0000 from the vehicle. Owensby said the money was his savings.
A bystander filmed the incident and uploaded the video to social media, resulting in hundreds of shares and comments that weekend. The incident gained national attention, with protesters gathering outside City Hall during a Dayton City Commission meeting, calling for police reform in the city.
Former Interim Chief Matt Carper announced in October officers and supervisors will complete diversity, equity and inclusion, de-escalation, bias-free policing and procedural justice training.
In December, Owensby filed a lawsuit alleging officers Wayne Hammock and Vincent Carter violated his civil rights by using excessive force and unlawfully detaining and arresting him.