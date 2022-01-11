Dayton police to release officer investigation in Owensby traffic stop

Police Chief Kamran Afzal will present the findings of the Professional Standards Bureau during a news conference at 11 a.m. today. The public can watch the news conference at daytonohio.gov/govtv.

On Sept. 30, officers conduced a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Clifford Owensby at West Grand and Ferguson avenues. Owensby was reportedly seen by narcotics detectives leaving a residence where suspected drug activity was taking place.