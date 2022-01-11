Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton police to release officer investigation in Owensby traffic stop

Local News
By Cornelius FrolikKristen Spicker
24 minutes ago

The Dayton Police Department will release the results of a standards review regarding officer actions during a September traffic stop where a paraplegic man was dragged from his vehicle.

Police Chief Kamran Afzal will present the findings of the Professional Standards Bureau during a news conference at 11 a.m. today. The public can watch the news conference at daytonohio.gov/govtv.

ExploreRELATED: Owensby sues city of Dayton, two police officers

On Sept. 30, officers conduced a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Clifford Owensby at West Grand and Ferguson avenues. Owensby was reportedly seen by narcotics detectives leaving a residence where suspected drug activity was taking place.

Body camera footage showed police pulling Owensby from the vehicle, grabbing his arm and hair, and onto the road. Owensby told the officers he was paraplegic when they asked him to exit the vehicle and asked for a supervisor to respond when police said they could help him get out of the vehicle.

Police said they recovered $22,0000 from the vehicle. Owensby said the money was his savings.

ExploreTimeline: How the Clifford Owensby incident with Dayton police unfolded, became national news

A bystander filmed the incident and uploaded the video to social media, resulting in hundreds of shares and comments that weekend. The incident gained national attention, with protesters gathering outside City Hall during a Dayton City Commission meeting, calling for police reform in the city.

Former Interim Chief Matt Carper announced in October officers and supervisors will complete diversity, equity and inclusion, de-escalation, bias-free policing and procedural justice training.

In December, Owensby filed a lawsuit alleging officers Wayne Hammock and Vincent Carter violated his civil rights by using excessive force and unlawfully detaining and arresting him.

In Other News
1
Dayton Public Schools go remote for Thursday, Friday due to illnesses
2
Police investigating after person reports finding body in Xenia
3
Local communities plan MLK Day observances
4
Baby reportedly injured in morning crash in Dayton
5
Area cities face ‘workforce crisis’ for law enforcement roles

About the Authors

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top