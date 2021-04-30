Dayton police union opposes 2 charter proposals on Tuesday ballot

Some city leaders and members of the police reform committees said changing the rule of one could help the city improve diversity on its safety forces.

But the FOP says the rule of one is not an obstacle to greater diversity on the police force because the police department has exhausted every examination list in the last decade, according to a letter from Jerome Dix, president of the Dayton FOP.

“This means every applicant who passed the required civil service test and pre-employment background check, polygraph test, psychological evaluation and physical has been processed for employment,” he wrote.

The Dayton Police Department says termination is the penalty when officers are dishonest. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Dix said the real problem is the city of Dayton is no longer the “employer of choice.”

“With the ongoing villainizing of law enforcement in the local and national media, candidates once seeking a career in law enforcement are reconsidering,” he wrote. “Those who choose the profession are opting to join departments that offer higher pay, better benefits and incentives.”

He said recruitment will remain a challenge until city leadership makes a renewed commitment to its officers and the benefits of the job match the risk involved in the work.

Dayton police officers. CORENLIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The FOP also opposes a charter amendment that would change how the mayor’s and city commissioners’ salaries are calculated, to tie them to the pay of the Montgomery County board of commissioners.

If approved, the change is expected to result in pay increases for the city’s elected leaders.

Supporters say higher pay should help attract the best pool of candidates.

Members of a charter review committee said the positions should pay enough so that more people in the community could afford to commit to serving in office.

The mayor and other commissioners say right now their pay is determined by a board they appoint, which is inappropriate.

Dix said city leaders shouldn’t get a pay raise at a time when the city has been in cost-cutting mode and has frozen wages and asked for other concessions from workers.