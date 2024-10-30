Breaking: Part of road shut down as Dayton police, USPS investigate scattered mail

Dayton police and the U.S. Postal Service are inspecting mail scattered along South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, to make sure it is only commercial mail, advertisements slated for recycling. CONTRIBUTED

1 hour ago
Part of South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard is shut down as Dayton police and the United States Postal Service check for any absentee ballots and other mail scattered along the roadside.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a large amount of mail alongside South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard/Nicholas Road between Wisconsin Boulevard and Broadway Street.

So far everything checked appears to all be commercial mail and advertisements, likely slated for recycling or destruction, according to a post on social media from the Dayton Police Department.

This section of road will be blocked until all of the mail is inspected to make sure that it is only mail slated for recycling or destruction, police said.

