Part of road shut down as Dayton police, USPS investigate scattered mail

Part of South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard is shut down as Dayton police and the United States Postal Service check for any absentee ballots and other mail scattered along the roadside.
Officers were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a large amount of mail alongside South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard/Nicholas Road between Wisconsin Boulevard and Broadway Street.
So far everything checked appears to all be commercial mail and advertisements, likely slated for recycling or destruction, according to a post on social media from the Dayton Police Department.
This section of road will be blocked until all of the mail is inspected to make sure that it is only mail slated for recycling or destruction, police said.
Today after 10:00 a.m. on South Edwin C Moses Blvd between Wisconsin Blvd and Broadway St. officers were dispatched for a large amount of mail on and next to the roadway.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 30, 2024
At this time it appears to be mail that was slated for destruction or recycling. pic.twitter.com/9qAmryddnH
