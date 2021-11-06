Dayton program offers trade training

Caption Trade program graduates Derrick Hagger, left, and Brandon Johnson explain the functions of an HVAC control system prototype. AIMEE HANCOCK / STAFF

The program was initially held at the Center on Otterbein, with the first class of students graduating in 2018. The center had proved inadequate in terms of space, Cruse said, and was sold soon after. Training is now held in an annex facility on Salem Avenue, made available to DUMF by Nustream founder and CEO Jim Baker.

The electrical training program involves theory, safety, codes, wiring experience on a simulated wall and in a private home, and students complete 40 hours of training. The 40-hour HVAC training includes completing the construction and testing of their own heating control system prototypes, along with diagnostic experience on non-working systems in the training facility and in a private home scenario.

On Saturday, 15 people graduated from the programs. Prior to receiving their certificates, students had the opportunity to demonstrate the skills they learned, and also heard from representatives of Sinclair Community College regarding opportunities for continued training and certification through work/study and apprenticeship programs.

“We reach into the neighborhood in a way that others don’t,” Cruse said. “All we do is just get the process started and now it’s up to them.”