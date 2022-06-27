Dayton property owner fights rejection of junkyard request

Members of the zoning appeals board said city staff and the zoning administrator found evidence that the property stopped operating as a lawful junkyard years ago.

The site was a salvage yard in the 1970s, and Mahaffey’s Auto Salvage was the main occupant until the company was dissolved more than a decade ago, city staff said.

Board members said they think the lawful junkyard use ceased after Mahaffey’s went out of business.

But an attorney representing Moore Real Estate Holdings said the property was sold and purchased as a junkyard and its use in that capacity never stopped, even if the previous owners did not have proper licenses.