Dayton Public distributing 5,000 Chromebooks to students

Dayton Public Schools' central office staff have moved across the street to these buildings at 128-136 S. Ludlow St.

Dayton Public Schools are distributing the 5,000 Chromebooks the district ordered earlier this year.

DPS spent about $2 million of the federal funding given to them from the three federal COVID-19 relief funds to purchase the Chromebooks. The DPS school board unanimously approved the purchase at the Jan. 18 board meeting.

Elizabeth Lolli, superintendent of Dayton Public Schools, said in February the Chromebooks are for students who said they still needed one after the district previously distributed them, or to replace Chromebooks that had been lost or stolen.

DPS officials said the district is finalizing the last phase of Chromebook distribution from the Emergency Connectivity Funds. Those who had a demonstrated need for a Chromebook have been identified and Chromebooks have been delivered.

The Chromebooks that are being distributed by buildings at this time are for students with demonstrated need, while supplies last, DPS said. This includes replacing broken Chromebooks that were distributed during the pandemic for remote learning.

The new Chromebooks, along with those that were distributed last year but are still functional, will not be repaired or replaced going forward, DPS said.

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

