Dayton Public distributing 5,000 Chromebooks to students

DPS spent about $2 million of the federal funding given to them from the three federal COVID-19 relief funds to purchase the Chromebooks. The DPS school board unanimously approved the purchase at the Jan. 18 board meeting.

Elizabeth Lolli, superintendent of Dayton Public Schools, said in February the Chromebooks are for students who said they still needed one after the district previously distributed them, or to replace Chromebooks that had been lost or stolen.