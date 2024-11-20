Dayton Public moves forward with discussions on athletic conference

Dayton Public has been considering adding the other two districts to its athletic conference, the city league. Dayton Public’s six high schools already compete against each other, but Trotwood and Jefferson Twp. currently are not part of a league.

Victoria Jones, the district’s athletic director, said the three districts are already working on a spring schedule so that Jefferson and Trotwood would be included.

She stressed in a previous board meeting that the hardest sport to integrate the other two districts into would be football, since she said Trotwood is a better team than any of the Dayton Public high schools. Jones suggested adding in spring sports and winter sports before fall to phase in the league.

Dayton Public school board members said they want to see bylaws and have more discussions with the legal team before finalizing documents.

Board member Eric Walker asked if any of the other districts had given a letter of intent or other reasons for why they wanted to join the athletic conference, which is common. Jones said there were no letters, but said Jefferson Twp. had passed a similar memorandum of understanding that Dayton has been debating for the last two weeks.

Jones said she didn’t have any objection to continuing discussions.

“I just want to make sure that we get it right, is my end goal,” Jones said.

Marvin Jones, the district’s business manager, said he brought back the discussion this week after meeting with the legal department. A lengthy discussion on Nov. 12 ended with the board asking for more legal projections in the memorandum of understanding.

“We are ready to spend the next two to three months creating bylaws if the board affords us the opportunity,” Marvin Jones said.