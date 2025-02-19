Dayton Public Schools superintendent given contract extension and raise

Lawrence is making less than past superintendent Elizabeth Lolli, who left in 2023. She was making $215,250 when she left the district to take an interim role at Lakota.

Six of the seven board members voted for the contract renewal and the salary increase, but board member Eric Walker voted against it.

Walker told the Dayton Daily News he voted against the measure because he could not support the proposal as presented.

“I believe as a board our decisions must prioritize transparency accountability and the best interests of our students, staff and community,” Walker said.

He said the decision was also about his overall evaluation of the superintendent in the past year and his time as the interim, speaking with community leaders, families and staff.

Last February, the same board members unanimously voted to appoint Lawrence as the superintendent. He was picked over two outside candidates for the job.

Lawrence was previously the district’s business manager and was hired in September 2022. He graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar in 1984, was a teacher and principal in the district, worked in curriculum at DPS and at the Dayton STEM School and was a principal in Northmont schools before returning to the district.

Lawrence has set several goals for the district, including better communication and customer service, creating more academic opportunities for students to better engage them at school, and improving academic performance for students.

Dayton Public has faced decades of declining enrollment and poor academic performances. But Lawrence, along with several of the board members including board president Chrisondra Goodwine and immediate past president Will Smith, attended Dayton Public and want to better the district for current students.