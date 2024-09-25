Centerville renews superintendent’s contract with no changes

“We’ve been happy with the progress that was made towards getting us to through our strategic planning process, implementing the Strategic Plan, and one of those big things has been communication,” said Allison Durnbaugh, the school board’s president.

“We’re real happy with the way he has put himself out there with the community, organized not only the ongoing community forums, but also the new Elks Connect meetings that have been, I think, very well received in the community.”

Under the new contract, which starts in August 2025 and expires in August 2030, Wesney’s annual base salary remains the same at $166,000.

“We all felt, Mr. Wesney included, that it was appropriate, given the 2-year freeze on the base salary for our teachers, Classroom Teachers Association, as well as our classified staff ... we just thought it was appropriate to extend the same the same thing for his contract,” Durnbaugh said.

Wesney was promoted from director of business operations for Centerville schools to superintendent in August 2022, with the the Centerville Board of Education approving a three-year contract set to expire in August 2025.

Wesney began his teaching career in 1997 at Centerville High School in the Industrial Technology Department before serving as the Career Technical Principal for seven years and then as the CHS Coordinating Principal for five years. Wesney earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology education from Morehead State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Dayton.

“As the superintendent, I am thankful for the opportunity to continue serving the staff and students of the Centerville Washington Twp. community,” Wesney told this news outlet Tuesday. “I also appreciate the opportunity and support from the board of education to continue working to move the district forward with our strategic plan initiatives.”