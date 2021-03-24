Dayton Public students learning how to be firefighters, paramedics

“We are really proud of the students we have in the program right now,” Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins said. “If you ask any chief throughout the country what their wish list would be it would be, without a doubt to have a diverse workforce, one that mirrors the racial and gender diversity of their community.”

He said Dayton’s youth has great talent, and it is important for the city and schools to team up and give students an opportunity to explore an important career like being a first responder.

On Wednesday, students demonstrated what they are learning at the Dayton Fire Training Center. Students operated a firehose, controlling the water’s speed and lifting the hose up and down to spray water. They also went into a fire training structure to spray water inside.

The courses are taught by Dayton Fire instructors. Navarro said the “uncertainty” of the classes and not knowing what’s next and what’s coming day-to-day is enjoyable.

“We’re not really told what we’re going to do beforehand. When we walk into the classroom, we have to have all our stuff ready,” the student said.

The students must always be prepared for any situation, Navarro said, just like on the job where a paramedic or firefighter doesn’t know what challenges await them when they clock into work.

“We don’t know if we’re going to come to that class and get our gear and go outside, or we’re just going to sit down and have a lecture,” Navarro said.