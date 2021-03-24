X

Driver killed after rollover crash on I-75 S in West Carrollton

A man was killed in a rollover crash on I-75 south near state Route 725 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
By Jen Balduf

A man was killed after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 75 in West Carrollton.

The man was the driver and only occupant of the car in the crash reported at 1:10 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

The crash happened at the 44 mile marker between East Dixie Highway and state Route 725, which is also known as Miamisburg Centerville Road.

The right two lanes of the highway are blocked, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family, the patrol said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

