Dayton Public suspends sports, other activities due to COVID-19

Dayton Public Schools announced Friday evening that the district will suspend all extracurricular activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
>> RELATED: Public Health recommends all Montgomery County schools start online
The announcement follows a recommendation issued Friday afternoon from Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County that urged school districts to start online and to forego sports and other extracurricular activities to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Dayton schools already are planning to begin the academic year remotely when classes resume Sept. 8
>> RELATED: Dayton Public Schools goes online for at least first quarter
“In order to protect students and staff, Dayton Public Schools will follow this public health recommendation and suspend all extracurricular activities, including football, soccer and band, until it is safe for these activities to resume,” the district posted on social media.