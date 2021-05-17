Dayton Public to require students, staff wear masks through end of school year

As a result, DPS moved its last day of school to June 29.

“I am confident that we will finish out the school year successfully if we keep these measures in place,” Lolli said. “If there are any changes that are made, you will be notified immediately.”

DeWine announced Friday that vaccinated Ohioans no longer need to wear masks. The announcement came more than two weeks ahead of the scheduled expiration date for all the state’s public health mandates.

He noted on Friday, however, that the CDC still recommends that everyone wear masks while in healthcare settings, on public transportation or when inside a business that chooses to require masks.

Last week, the CDC advised that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physical distance, expect where required by law or local workplace or business guidance.

On Saturday, the CDC issued additional guidance recommending that schools continue to require face masks, social distance and encourage frequent hand washing.