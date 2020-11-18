DPS to hold no classes for next six weeks, go to school in June instead

DPS is the first traditional school district locally to take this step. The Montgomery County Educational Service Center announced a similar change this week for its two small learning centers that serve students with disabilities.

Some other districts, including Fairborn and Trotwood, recently announced that in-person classes would stop, and all students would learn online from Thanksgiving break until January. Northridge, Yellow Springs and Jefferson Twp. districts have been online all school year and are continuing that way into January.

But those issues just involve whether kids are learning online or in-person, not whether classes actually stop.

Dayton’s school calendar changes include making Feb. 8 a school day, and making the new last day for students June 29. Lolli said the district needs some academic continuity, “to start to close the achievement gap that we’re seeing developing across the board in our students because we haven’t seen them consistently.”

Lolli said most DPS elementary schools have 3-5 teachers out per day, and middle schools and high schools have 7-9 out on average. Some of those are due to COVID cases or quarantines, and some due to ordinary illnesses and leave time.

She said the district has very few substitutes available, and has had situations where teachers handled two classes, or central office staff substitute-taught, or schools gathered students with no teacher in a cafeteria, where aides or others helped them get logged on to virtual lessons.

“It’s very difficult to maintain that coverage and not wear people out,” she said.

Lolli said the district is working with unions to figure out how they’ll handle pay schedules both in the upcoming weeks and in June, trying not to leave hourly workers stranded in the holiday season.

The district will figure out details of school lunch distribution during the upcoming break, will share social service resources with families, and will decide whether DPS sports teams will take the same time off or continue to practice and compete.

Lolli said her personal feeling was that sports should take the same break as academics for safety reasons, as other teams experience COVID cases, but she said she would wait to discuss the issue with Executive Director of Athletics Victoria Jones.

School board members Dion Sampson and Jocelyn Rhynard asked what the district could do to keep students somewhat connected academically during the break.

Lolli said online educational programs such as MindPlay and SuccessMaker would still be available, as would the videotaped lesses that the district’s curriculum department posted earlier this year. Beyond that, she said parents could encourage their kids to keep reading and to write about their thoughts as a stress relief method.