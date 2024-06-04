Dayton Realtors host food donation event to benefit college students

Donations of nonperishable food items and toiletries are requested and will be earmarked for the Sinclair Community College food pantry, the release said, and to thank donors the organization said it would be handing out small indoor plants and flowerpots for participants to decorate onsite using provided paint supplies.

The food truck “The Wild Banana” will also be on site selling smoothies and smoothie bowls.

The organization said that it was running the donation drive because its Young Professionals Network saw that there are many college students in the area struggling to attend school, work, pay bills and still have funds to adequately feed themselves.

Former Sinclair Community College student Auti Dell said, “Sinclair is so important to our community because they keep education accessible. When I was a student, I utilized the food pantry; I wouldn’t have had a Thanksgiving meal without the faculty and students that made it possible. I’m grateful to now be in a position to shine a light on the resource and support the food insecure students currently attending the college.”

A list of requested items can be found on the flyer for the event.