BreakingNews
JUST IN: Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Realtors swears in new president, leadership

Local News
By
35 minutes ago

The Dayton Realtors swore in new leadership, including incoming president Greg Blatt, during a reception at Carillon Park Thursday.

Blatt, a Realtor with Keller Williams Advisors Realty, has been part of the Dayton Realtors since 1981 and has served as treasurer and the finance committee chairperson. Last year, he was the president-elect.

“This year we will have a focus on economic growth and development,” Blatt said. “We will work closely with our local government officials, economic development officers… and corporate partners to promote Dayton and the Miami Valley as a place worthy to call home. Realtors promote and protect the rights of individual private property owners, and we deeply care about the communities in which we live.”

Kelly McCormick, president-elect, and Pat Corle, treasurer, were also installed as board officers Thursday.

Jennifer Moore, Laurie Westheimer, Brian Sharp, Joe Willen, David Dickinson and Max Snyder were sworn in to the board of directors.

Laurie Johnson, Heather Zimmaro, Jeff Spring, Heather Haase, Maura Schmitt, Tiffany Lobertini, Christina Gentry and Guy Roth are serving unexpired terms on the Board of Directors.

Billie Duncan-Hart is serving as immediate past-president.

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in...
2
President at prominent Dayton company to retire
3
100 years: Air Force Museum to celebrate centennial with year of events
4
Miami Valley Gaming’s Sportsbook opens
5
Wright-Patt digs giant trench to reduce impact of PFAS on Dayton...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top