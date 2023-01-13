Dayton Realtors swears in new president, leadership

Blatt, a Realtor with Keller Williams Advisors Realty, has been part of the Dayton Realtors since 1981 and has served as treasurer and the finance committee chairperson. Last year, he was the president-elect.

“This year we will have a focus on economic growth and development,” Blatt said. “We will work closely with our local government officials, economic development officers… and corporate partners to promote Dayton and the Miami Valley as a place worthy to call home. Realtors promote and protect the rights of individual private property owners, and we deeply care about the communities in which we live.”