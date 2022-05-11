Dayton residents’ electric rates will cost less, council says

Starting with the June 2022 meter-read date, eligible Dayton residents and small businesses will receive electricity at 7.457 cents per kWh for a year — about 30% less expensive than AES Ohio’s standard service offer, the council said in a release Wednesday.

The average Dayton customer is estimated to save about $300 over the next year starting June 1, 2022 compared to that offer, the council said.

“The dramatic proposed rate increases announced by AES would place considerable financial stress on residents,” Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph said in the council’s release. “However, I’m happy and relieved that we at the city of Dayton have given our residents a better and cheaper option.”

If consumers wish to shop for a different energy supplier, they might be able to lock in different rates at the PUCO website, energychoice.ohio.gov.

AES Ohio, formerly Dayton Power & Light, remains the local electricity utility for customers in the city program, and the company will continue to deliver electricity and maintain poles and wires.