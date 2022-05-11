Dayton residents’ electric rates will cost less, council says

Dayton residents and businesses using the city of Dayton’s electric aggregation program won’t pay AES Ohio’s upcoming higher standard service rates, the program’s managers are reminding customers.
If Dayton residents want to stay in the program, they need not do anything, Meg Maloney, a Dayton sustainability specialist, said in April. “All residents are automatically opted in to the program.”
After a recent electric services auction this spring yielded higher rates, AES Ohio has applied to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to raise generation charges from 4.8 cents per kWh (kilowatt-hour) to 10.91 cents per kWh for the year starting June 1, 2022.
Electricity is getting more expensive across the nation, with supply chain chokepoints, the War in Ukraine and higher energy costs in general.
Last May, Dayton government joined the Sustainable Ohio Public Electric Council, a nonprofit group of governments that works to secure fixed-term electric rates.
Starting with the June 2022 meter-read date, eligible Dayton residents and small businesses will receive electricity at 7.457 cents per kWh for a year — about 30% less expensive than AES Ohio’s standard service offer, the council said in a release Wednesday.
The average Dayton customer is estimated to save about $300 over the next year starting June 1, 2022 compared to that offer, the council said.
“The dramatic proposed rate increases announced by AES would place considerable financial stress on residents,” Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph said in the council’s release. “However, I’m happy and relieved that we at the city of Dayton have given our residents a better and cheaper option.”
If consumers wish to shop for a different energy supplier, they might be able to lock in different rates at the PUCO website, energychoice.ohio.gov.
AES Ohio, formerly Dayton Power & Light, remains the local electricity utility for customers in the city program, and the company will continue to deliver electricity and maintain poles and wires.
