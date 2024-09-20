Dayton restaurant now offering burgers and more on Friday, Saturday nights

Since reopening in its new spot in July, The Ugly Duckling has been serving breakfast and lunch 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The new menu posted today by The Ugly Duckling features appetizers like BBQ Chicken Tots and Cauliflower Bites.

The restaurant is also now offering a variety of burgers including:

Smash Classic (single smash patty with cheddar cheese, quack sauce, lightly grilled onions, lettuce and pickle)

The Duck Burger (single smash patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, an over easy egg, quack sauce and lightly grilled onions)

The Symphony (single smash patty with Swiss cheese, black pepper aioli, sauteed mushrooms and lightly grilled onions)

The owners plan to have a weekly burger special as well.

Other new offerings include a Grilled Cheese Deluxe, Quack Wrap and Blazin’ BBQ Bacon Wrap.

MORE DETAILS

If you’ve never been to The Ugly Duckling, the neighborhood spot is known for its World Famous Breakfast featuring one of Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancakes, two eggs, choice of protein and tater tots.

The walls of the restaurant are covered in local art.

For more information, visit uglyduckling.cafe or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@theuglyducklingdyt).