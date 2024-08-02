Taste of Dayton: New event to showcase restaurants, food trucks and other businesses

“The goal is to get people out of their brick-and-mortars and out into the event where they can showcase their restaurants,” said organizer Tae Winston, who has partnered with the City of Dayton to put on this event.

Her goal is to have at least 60 local restaurants, 15 food trucks and 50 retail vendors. Since announcing the event about a week ago, she’s received about 70 vendor applications. Of those applications, 50 have already paid.

Food vendors expected at the event include Mz. Jade’s Soul Food, Taco Street Co., Dayton Barbecue Company, SOCA, Divine Catering, Potato Bar and Renny Henny Wings.

“I kind of look at this event as Dayton has talent —a place where everyone can come together and show off,” Winston said. “I would love to see the whole city there. I’m praying for diversity. I want everyone to join.”

Taste of Dayton is a free event where people can walk around and try food from a variety of restaurants. Winston is expecting many of the food vendors to serve full meals, as well as others to do small bites or appetizers. During the event, there will be live music and activities for kids.

In the past, Winston has organized food truck rallies in downtown Dayton. She wants to emphasize that this is not a rally.

“I want to make sure restaurants know that they can come out with tents and set up,” Winston said. “This is for exposure for your company. This is going to be a family, fun event. This is giving back to Dayton.”

Taste of Dayton is expected to be an annual event. Next year, they’re planning to close down a few streets for it.

Taste of Dayton is still accepting vendor applications. For more information, visit tasteofdayton.org or the event’s Facebook page.