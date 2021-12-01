Dayton reveals spending plans for $138M in federal funds

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said during a community meeting this morning that the city’s recovery plan calls for putting $55 million toward improving neighborhoods and $21.5 million toward enhancing critical services.

The city proposes using $10.8 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act money for “catalyzing economic recovery”; $7.7 million for supporting Black and brown businesses; and $7.2 million for aiding community and small business recovery.