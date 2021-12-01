dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton reveals spending plans for $138M in federal funds

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein at a community meeting Wednesday morning at North Dayton Baptist Church. Dickstein discussed the city's proposed spending plan for $138 million in federal rescue funds. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Local News
By Cornelius Frolik
39 minutes ago
Neighborhood revitalization, lost-revenue replacement are two biggest areas

The city of Dayton today unveiled a draft of its spending plan for $138 million in federal rescue funds that many have called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in neighborhoods and address disparities.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said during a community meeting this morning that the city’s recovery plan calls for putting $55 million toward improving neighborhoods and $21.5 million toward enhancing critical services.

The city proposes using $10.8 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act money for “catalyzing economic recovery”; $7.7 million for supporting Black and brown businesses; and $7.2 million for aiding community and small business recovery.

Dickstein said the city plans to put aside $36 million to replace income tax revenue losses from work-from-home changes. The city will plug these revenue losses for the next three years.

Here are more details about the city’s spending proposal:

$55 million for improving neighborhoods

  • Demolish blighted structures
  • Improve housing conditions; provide in-fill and new housing; rehab and repair
  • Support neighborhood-based businesses and services
  • Reconstruct sidewalks and curbs
  • Plant new tree lawns
  • Upgrade parks
  • Provide other amenities.

$21.5 million enhancing critical services

  • Address community health and crime through a new joint police-fire station with space for the community
  • Improve city facilities.

$10.8 million for catalyzing economic recovery

  • Invest in historic Wright factory site
  • Create a first-floor fund to make loans in the city’s business districts.

$7.7 million supporting Black and brown businesses

  • Establish a racial equity fund
  • Create a micro-grant opportunity fund
  • Assist Black and brown businesses to make capital investments.

$7.2 million aiding community and small business recovery

  • Support health and wellness programs
  • Incentivize savings through an earned income tax credit savings program
  • Assist small businesses
  • Provide educational opportunities
  • Support community organizations.

$36 million for revenue replacement

  • Dayton projects losing $36 million in revenue between 2022 and 2024 due to work-from-home changes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

