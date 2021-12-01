Dayton reveals spending plans for $138M in federal funds

The city of Dayton today unveiled a draft of its spending plan for $138 million in federal rescue funds that many have called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in neighborhoods and address disparities.
Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said during a community meeting this morning that the city’s recovery plan calls for putting $55 million toward improving neighborhoods and $21.5 million toward enhancing critical services.
The city proposes using $10.8 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act money for “catalyzing economic recovery”; $7.7 million for supporting Black and brown businesses; and $7.2 million for aiding community and small business recovery.
Dickstein said the city plans to put aside $36 million to replace income tax revenue losses from work-from-home changes. The city will plug these revenue losses for the next three years.
Here are more details about the city’s spending proposal:
$55 million for improving neighborhoods
- Demolish blighted structures
- Improve housing conditions; provide in-fill and new housing; rehab and repair
- Support neighborhood-based businesses and services
- Reconstruct sidewalks and curbs
- Plant new tree lawns
- Upgrade parks
- Provide other amenities.
$21.5 million enhancing critical services
- Address community health and crime through a new joint police-fire station with space for the community
- Improve city facilities.
$10.8 million for catalyzing economic recovery
- Invest in historic Wright factory site
- Create a first-floor fund to make loans in the city’s business districts.
$7.7 million supporting Black and brown businesses
- Establish a racial equity fund
- Create a micro-grant opportunity fund
- Assist Black and brown businesses to make capital investments.
$7.2 million aiding community and small business recovery
- Support health and wellness programs
- Incentivize savings through an earned income tax credit savings program
- Assist small businesses
- Provide educational opportunities
- Support community organizations.
$36 million for revenue replacement
- Dayton projects losing $36 million in revenue between 2022 and 2024 due to work-from-home changes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
