Dayton RTA offering free rides to COVID vaccine appointments

Greater Dayton RTA bus. STAFF
By Kristen Spicker

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is offering free trips for Montgomery County residents who need a ride to their coronavirus vaccine appointments.

“Ensuring everyone has reliable transportation access is a key part of making our community healthier and we are committed to ensure that no person goes without a vaccine due to a lack of transportation,” said Brandon Policicchio, RTA’s chief customer and business development officer.

Residents can make a reservation up to a day before their scheduled appointment by calling RTA’s customer support at 937-425-8300, option 6, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Same-day reservations will be considered, but are subject to availability.

