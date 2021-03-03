Dayton RTA offering free rides to COVID vaccine appointments

“Ensuring everyone has reliable transportation access is a key part of making our community healthier and we are committed to ensure that no person goes without a vaccine due to a lack of transportation,” said Brandon Policicchio, RTA’s chief customer and business development officer.

Residents can make a reservation up to a day before their scheduled appointment by calling RTA’s customer support at 937-425-8300, option 6, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.