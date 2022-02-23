Dayton school board member challenges firing from city job

She became the HRC’s senior civil rights investigator in 2018 and later served as the business and technical assistance administrator.

More recently, she was employed again as a contract compliance officer, earning $32.45 per hour.

The city discharged Goodwine for allegedly altering the dollar amount on a resolution the city commission approved in June.

The resolution distributed $14,750 to the Minority Business Assistance Center, as part of a grant award.

Goodwine also was accused of altering a June 2020 memo that was sent from the HRC’s assistant executive director to the finance department and city commission’s and city manager’s offices.

Documents in her personnel file do not indicate exactly how Goodwine allegedly modified these documents.

The city also accused Goodwine of violating city policy by running for the Dayton Public Schools board of education.

City policy restricts political activities, stating, “no employee shall declare candidacy or hold public office.”

“At the time an employee becomes a candidate, an employee shall resign their employment with the city,” states disciplinary records in her personnel file.

Civil service charges alleging violations of city rules and regulations were filed against Goodwine when she was still employed by the city in late August. The charging documents say she violated policy on Aug. 16 when her petition to run for the school board was certified by the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Goodwine did not immediately return a request for comment, and the Civil Service Board granted her attorney’s request to close Wednesday’s dismissal hearing to the public and media.