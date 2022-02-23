Dayton school board member challenges firing from city job

One of Dayton Public Schools’ newly elected board members was fired from her job with the city of Dayton last year after allegedly altering city documents and violating city policy by running for a school board seat.
Chrisondra Goodwine, who was elected to the school board in November, is challenging the city of Dayton’s decision to terminate her employment, and she appeared before the city’s Civil Service Board on Wednesday for a dismissal hearing.
Dayton Public Schools and Dayton’s city government are separate entities.
Goodwine was hired as a contract compliance officer with the city of Dayton’s Human Relations Council (HRC) in 2017, according to documents in her city personnel file.
She became the HRC’s senior civil rights investigator in 2018 and later served as the business and technical assistance administrator.
More recently, she was employed again as a contract compliance officer, earning $32.45 per hour.
The city discharged Goodwine for allegedly altering the dollar amount on a resolution the city commission approved in June.
The resolution distributed $14,750 to the Minority Business Assistance Center, as part of a grant award.
Goodwine also was accused of altering a June 2020 memo that was sent from the HRC’s assistant executive director to the finance department and city commission’s and city manager’s offices.
Documents in her personnel file do not indicate exactly how Goodwine allegedly modified these documents.
The city also accused Goodwine of violating city policy by running for the Dayton Public Schools board of education.
City policy restricts political activities, stating, “no employee shall declare candidacy or hold public office.”
“At the time an employee becomes a candidate, an employee shall resign their employment with the city,” states disciplinary records in her personnel file.
Civil service charges alleging violations of city rules and regulations were filed against Goodwine when she was still employed by the city in late August. The charging documents say she violated policy on Aug. 16 when her petition to run for the school board was certified by the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
Goodwine did not immediately return a request for comment, and the Civil Service Board granted her attorney’s request to close Wednesday’s dismissal hearing to the public and media.
About the Author