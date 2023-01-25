X
Dark Mode Toggle

Dayton snowfall breaks 108-year-old record for today

Local News
By
28 minutes ago

Dayton broke a 108-year-old daily snowfall record during Wednesday’s winter storm.

ExplorePHOTOS: Storm drops heavy, wet snow on Miami Valley

The 5 inches of snowfall recorded for Wednesday at the Dayton International Airport broke the old record for the day of 4.9 inches, which was set in 1915 in the city, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

ExploreSnow totals: How much did the Miami Valley get?

The winter storm was predicted to drop up to 6 inches of snow across the region.

While Dayton came close, most communities in the Dayton area received 2 to 4 inches, with lower amounts to the south.

Much of the snow that fell did not stay because of the transition to rain as temperatures rose.

In Other News
1
Dayton fire crews rescue 3 victims in pit at truck repair business
2
Former Kettering schools leader dies; helped lead civic, arts groups...
3
Kettering school board officially approves health care executive as new...
4
Vacant Kmart building in Englewood to be redeveloped into self-storage...
5
Snow totals: How much did the Miami Valley get?

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top