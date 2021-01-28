Dayton standoff suspect accused of hitting man’s face with metal pipe indicted

A Dayton man arrested following a nearly seven hour SWAT standoff was indicted Thursday on assault charges for allegedly hitting a man’s face with a metal pipe.
Thomas Leon Ross Sr., 39, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of felonious assault and single counts of abduction and inducing panic and misdemeanor charges of endangering children and disorderly conduct connected to the assault and standoff.
Ross is accused of striking a 31-year-old Dayton man’s face Jan. 18 with a miniature baseball bat, a metal pipe and with closed fists at a home in the 3700 block of East Third Street in Dayton, which court records list as Ross’ residence.
Police were called three days later, on Jan. 21, to that same address on a report of a man in the home with family members who would not let them leave. Police took Ross into custody nearly seven hours later. Officers did not identify Ross at the time, but said he was a felonious assault suspect.
The victim told police Ross was angry about his “interaction with Ross’ girlfriend.” When he was able to escape, the victim said he went to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was told he has multiple broken bones in his face that will require surgery, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
A second suspect in the assault, 50-year-old Tavio Deshan Wallace, aka Red, of Dayton, was indicted Thursday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault and one count of abduction. He, too, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Wallace is accused of handing the miniature baseball bat to Ross and not letting the victim leave during the attack, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Ross and Wallace remain in the Montgomery County Jail.