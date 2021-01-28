Dayton standoff suspect accused of hitting man’s face with metal pipe indicted

The victim told police Ross was angry about his “interaction with Ross’ girlfriend.” When he was able to escape, the victim said he went to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was told he has multiple broken bones in his face that will require surgery, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Tavio Deshan Wallace Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

A second suspect in the assault, 50-year-old Tavio Deshan Wallace, aka Red, of Dayton, was indicted Thursday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault and one count of abduction. He, too, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Wallace is accused of handing the miniature baseball bat to Ross and not letting the victim leave during the attack, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Ross and Wallace remain in the Montgomery County Jail.