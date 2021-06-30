Dayton, state see blood shortage: How it’s affecting local hospitals

Nancy Gillespie, from Dayton, donates blood at the Dayton Community Blood Center Monday June 28, 2021. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Medical staff have been asked to do what they can to conserve available blood, especially heading into a holiday weekend with historically higher trauma rates, Gans said.

“We’ve been getting warned, ‘Be careful that you are only transfusing when you really need it,’ several times over the last couple of weeks,” she said. “I do know that the blood supply in town has been critically low for several weeks now, and heading into the holiday weekend, that’s always a concern.”

The current summer season is one of the contributing factors to the area’s ongoing blood shortage, per Pompilio.

“The season has traditional challenges, because with summer you have donors distracted with more outdoor activities and vacation travel,” he said. “A big component of our collection success is high school blood drives, (but) of course schools are out for the summer.”

As COVID-19 restrictions have been gradually rescinded across the state, Dayton residents are eager to experience the newly reopened community. However, this has made it more difficult to attract donors, Pompilio said.

“Even though we’re seeing restrictions easing every day, the easing of those restrictions are only encouraging people to do more of the summer activities that are distractions for some folks from donating,” he said.

The Community Blood Center will host a “Christmas in July” blood drive on July 2, 3 and 5. Each person who donates will be allowed to pick a mystery gift from the “Christmas tree,” with prizes including gift cards, Yeti tumblers and more. The goal of the promotion is to appeal to all types of blood donors, Pompilio said.

A spokesperson for Dayton Children’s told the Dayton Daily News that the hospital recently hosted an employee blood drive. Though such drives are a routine occurrence, Dayton Children’s made an extra push to publicize this one in light of the recent blood shortage. The hospital received 84 units of blood in donations, which far surpassed the original target number, the spokesperson said.

There is reason for optimism regarding the shortage ahead of the holiday weekend in the wake of Dayton Children’s Hospital’s blood drive, Brooks said.

“I’m feeling pretty good personally about where we are for over the weekend for the community as a whole,” he said.

For many Dayton residents, donating blood is an good way to give back and ensure their actions will have a tangible impact on someone else’s life. Huber Heights resident Jackie Creamer donated blood at the Community Blood Center on Monday. She said it’s easy to donate and encouraged her fellow Daytonians to do so if they can.

“The people are very kind and very nice and they walk you through the process,” she said. “It isn’t hard to give blood. It’s vital for the community and for people’s health.”