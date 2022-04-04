Dayton Superior acquires Tennessee company

Dayton Superior, a Miamisburg-based provider of products for the concrete industry, announced its acquisition of Lebanon, Tenn.-based Kodi Klip, LLC, maker of a rebar connection system.
The purchase beefs up Dayton Superior’s presence in the rebar connection market and is “well-aligned with our commitment to deliver innovative, highly-engineered product solutions to the concrete construction industry,” Mark Carpenter, Dayton Superior president and chief executive, said in a release Monday.
Dayton Superior will augment its rebar connection product portfolio with the Kodi Klip system, the local company said.
The integration of both companies will happen over the next six months. The process will include transitioning the new brand into Dayton Superior’s other brands.
Kodi Klip operations will continue at its Tennessee facility for now, but will transition to Dayton Superior’s Byers Road headquarters over time.
“Significantly faster than wire-tying, the Kodi Klip’s engineered design reduces injury risk and eliminates the need for expensive, higher grade rebar required for welding, making it a leading-edge, yet economical, solution for rebar connections,” the local company said.
