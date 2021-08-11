dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton SWAT to hold training exercise at Dayton VA Medical Center today

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Neighborhoods surrounding the Dayton VA Medical Center may hear gunfire-like noises during scenario training for Dayton SWAT Wednesday.

The training exercise is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“There may be gunfire-like sounds audible at times to neighborhoods in close proximity to VA campus from 9:30a-3:30p,” Dayton Police Department shared on Twitter. “Again this is a training exercise.”

