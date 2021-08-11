Dayton SWAT to hold training exercise at Dayton VA Medical Center today

Neighborhoods surrounding the Dayton VA Medical Center may hear gunfire-like noises during scenario training for Dayton SWAT Wednesday.
The training exercise is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
#TRAININGALERT Our SWAT team will hold a scenario TRAINING at Dayton VA Medical Ctr. Campus (W. Third St.) on Wed., August 11. There may be gunfire-like sounds audible at times to neighborhoods in close proximity to VA campus from 9:30a-3:30p. Again this is a training exercise pic.twitter.com/HiAsgSuEKY— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 10, 2021
“There may be gunfire-like sounds audible at times to neighborhoods in close proximity to VA campus from 9:30a-3:30p,” Dayton Police Department shared on Twitter. “Again this is a training exercise.”
In Other News
1
Miami County manufacturers plan multi-million-dollar expansions
2
Overflow crowd becomes raucous over proposed anti-abortion ordinance in
3
Miami County judge asks supreme court to bar opponent from ballot
4
Local governments lining up for share of $21B opioid crisis settlement
5
Dayton Public Schools wants all students, staff to wear masks