Dayton targeting new business openings, expansions with federal funds

Dayton’s new First Floor Fund program has started accepting applications, and officials hope it will help businesses open or expand in the city’s commercial corridors.
The city has put $7 million of its federal COVID rescue funds toward starting the new program, which is supposed to go to projects that support the growth, vibrancy, walkability and development of commercial areas in Dayton neighborhoods, said CityWide Development Corp., which is overseeing the program.
Eligible individuals and businesses can receive low-cost primary loans and forgivable loans worth up to 70% of qualifying project costs. The program is open to start-ups and existing businesses that want to move or expand into ground-floor commercial spaces.
Primary loans, with target interest rates between 2% and 4%, cannot exceed $300,000, and forgivable loans can be worth up to $50,000.
The loans seek to help small or new businesses cover the cost of machinery, building renovations or working capital, CityWide said.
Loan applications will be reviewed and approve or denied by a five-person committee that includes local residents and business leaders, CityWide said.
Applications are available on CityWide’s website (citywidedev.com). Paper copies are available in CityWide’s first floor lobby (8 N Main St, Dayton, 45402).
Paper applications can be picked up Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Applicants need to have documents such as a business plan and a financial forecasting model.
A full list of documents can be found on the last page of the application. Applicants also need to pay a $250 fee for every application, which can be paid by check.
Submissions are accepted online or by mail. Applications submitted online must be through CityWide’s website. Mailed applications can be sent directly to CityWide’s office.
