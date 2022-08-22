Dayton teachers still in negotiations, in shadow of Columbus school strike

The Dayton Education Association — the teacher’s union for Dayton Public Schools — began the school year last week under the terms of an expired contract. The existing contract, which was agreed to in 2019, expired on June 30, 2022.
DEA President Neil Mahoney confirmed Monday the union is still in contract negotiations with DPS, though school began last Tuesday. He declined to comment further, citing ground rules put in place with Dayton Public Schools for negotiations.
DPS teachers are not on strike, nor have they filed any notice of an intent to strike.
The Dayton Education Association represents nearly 1,000 teachers, counselors, nurses and other professionals employed by DPS. It is an affiliate of the Ohio Education Association and National Education Association.
Columbus Public Schools teachers voted Sunday night to strike after rejecting the district’s last offer, according to union’s Facebook page. The Columbus Education Association had filed a 10-day notice of intent to strike on Aug. 11.
Columbus Public Schools is scheduled to start classes for students on Wednesday, which means that students will be learning online, according to the Columbus Board of Education.
