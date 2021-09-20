Dayton teen faces adult murder trial for April shooting

Carmello Glaze, aka Carmelo Glaze, 16 is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications; discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises; and having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.

Glaze is accused of shooting 25-year-old Kirby Shoffner on April 27 in the 600 block of Leland Avenue in Dayton. Shoffner died of his injuries May 1, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.