Dayton Turkish community raising donations for Turkey following earthquake

Gulaliev said video coverage from theregion, including some graphic footage of the rescue efforts, has been disheartening for people in Dayton who have lived in Turkey. With these donations efforts, they are hoping to show those victims support.

“We are praying for them,” Gulaliev said.

Alisher Bektash, another board member at Osman Gazi, said he was glad they could help out. Bektash said he understood some of what they victims were going through as his furniture store was demolished during the Memorial Day tornadoes in the Dayton region in 2019.

“I feel that pain,” Bektash said.

“It’s hard. It’s hard for us as a Turkish community,” said Mustafa Lumanov, another board member at Osman Gazi. “We need to stand by them. We appreciate our Dayton community for their help.”

They are also raising funds through GoFundMe, having raised nearly $100,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

How to donate

Clothing or winter items can be brought to Osman Gazi Mosque, 1508 Valley St., Dayton, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday.