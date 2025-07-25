Dayton VA announces new housing developer

Breaking: Hourslong SWAT, police investigation ends in Dayton

Building 120 on the Dayton VA campus, which houses the American Veterans Heritage Center. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Local News
By
47 minutes ago
The Department of Veterans Affairs has chosen a Washington, D.C. facilities management company to pursue an “Enhanced-Use Lease,” or “EUL,” project at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

The Pelenti Group will work with the VA to develop affordable housing with supportive services for veterans and their families with priority placement, the VA said.

The redevelopment work will focus on Freedom House, Liberty House, buildings on what the VA calls “Doctors Row,” and/or building 116 on the VA’s campus between West Third Street and U.S. 35.

An EUL is an agreement in which an developer leases federal land for a specific purpose. The Dayton VA in 2022 invited organizations and businesses to explore new EUL possibilities in 11 campus buildings and an outdoor space, the VA grotto area.

An increasingly recognized development tool, EULs are either in use or are being pursued both at the Dayton VA and at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Typically, the property remains under federal control or jurisdiction and leases can last up to 99 years.

This selection was achieved through a competitive process, the VA said.

The VA campus off West Third Street, between Gettysburg Avenue and Liscum Drive, has been a center of activity in recent years.

The campus will be home to a planned $100 million National VA History Center in two historic buildings: the Old Headquarters and the Clubhouse.

Formed by an Air Force veteran, the Pelenti Group offers construction, real estate services, management consulting, feasibility studies and other services.

