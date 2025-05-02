Dayton VA prepares for new apartments on West Dayton campus

Veterans living there would be close to VA “on-site supportive services, case management, medical care resources and employment support,” the VA said on its Facebook page.

The VA already has an EUL agreement — an “enhanced use lease” — with the Volunteers of America. An EUL is an agreement in which an organization or business leases federal property for a government-approved purpose.

In 2022, the Dayton VA invited developers to explore EUL possibilities across 11 campus buildings and an outdoor space, the campus grotto, with building 400 among the spaces considered ripe for development.

In an interview Friday, Dr. Jennifer DeFrancesco, director of the Dayton VA, said the 31 single-bedroom units will have full bathrooms and kitchens and access to common-area laundries on each floor.

Construction has not started. Funding in the form of tax credits for the Volunteers of America is expected later this month. If funding is secured, ground would be broken next year.

The campus, with 382 acres and more than 60 buildings, has room for 171 residents. The VA also expects new units in a third St. Mary Development site at some point in coming years for older residents.

The campus even has a school bus stop.

“It’s a living, breathing city to itself,” DeFrancesco said.

An online public hearing via Microsoft Teams on the VOA units is set for 10 a.m. May 12. The Teams meeting ID is 297 829 969 201 and the passcode is Wk7PY75m.

Those interested may also phone in to (872) 701-0185. The phone conference ID is 464 589 407#.

Building 400, once known as “Miller Cottage,” has an extensive history on a campus that is itself rich with history.

The multi-story brick building, boasting a white-columned portico, started its existence as a barracks for women veterans on the grounds of what was one of the first homes for American veterans, called the Central Branch of the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers.

To apply for a VOA unit, residents must be veterans and without a home. To apply, they can contact the VA homeless program or the VA help line. The Dayton VA main number is (937) 268-6511. The national VA homeless assistance line is (877) 424-3838.

“These beds won’t be available for a while,” DeFrancesco cautioned.

The Dayton VA Medical Center is one of the oldest VA facilities, built in 1867, not long after the Civil War.

If residents want to offer thoughts on the EUL, they can write to: Ryan Pleasant, Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 West 3rd St., Dayton OH, 45428.