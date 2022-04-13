BreakingNews
Deputy police chief sentenced after second DUI led to resignation
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton VA online job fair is today

JIM NOELKER/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The Dayton VA Medical Center is planning three upcoming online job fairs.

The medical center is looking to hire RNs, LPNs and nursing assistants.

The virtual fairs will be the next three Wednesdays this month:

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 20
  • 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 27

Applicants need to call 937-268-6511 ext. 2876 to register and then receive an informational email about the next steps.

In Other News
1
Severe weather safety: How you can prepare for severe thunderstorms...
2
12 hours of dancing: WSU students raise more than $32K for Dayton...
3
Fraze, rec center, Delco Park are part of Kettering Wi-Fi business deal
4
Greene County commissioners to vote on $7.3 million in ARPA projects
5
Here’s how local governments spent millions in CARES Act funds; Search...

About the Author

Follow Kaitlin Schroeder on twitter

Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top