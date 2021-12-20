Dayton vaccine clinic Tuesday aimed for kids on winter break

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic tomorrow in Dayton is being held for children not in school for the holidays.
Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County said the clinic is for children ages 5 to 11. However families, including parents, may be vaccinated together with children from all eligible ages.
The vaccinations are being provided free of charge, and individuals receiving their first dose of vaccine will be eligible for a $100 gift card.
When: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21
Where: SugarCreek Packing, 900 N. Gettysburg, Dayton.
How to go: By appointment only. Register online or call or 937-225-6217.
Additional information about vaccination for children ages 5 to 11 can be found on Dayton Children’s Hospital’s website. Statewide vaccination clinics can also be found at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
About the Author