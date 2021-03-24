Dayton woman sentenced to prison in connection to overdose death

Tarra R. Geiger, 34, was accused of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute carfentanil, fentanyl and heroin and for illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Southern District of Ohio.

Geiger is the co-defendant in a case involving Myron Baker, a Dayton man previously sentenced to 24 years for selling opioids that results in one deadly overdose and multiple non-fatal overdoses.