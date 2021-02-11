Dayton man sentenced to decades in prison in opioid case that led to death

“Specifically, in March 2017, two individuals bought what they thought was heroin from Baker and others in Trotwood. The substance actually contained carfentanil. Upon purchasing the drugs, the individuals drove to the parking lot of a Dayton area restaurant to use them. One individual snorted the drugs and the other used a syringe to inject the drugs. Both overdosed, and the person who injected the drugs could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead the following morning,” the federal prosecutor’s office said.

As part of the plea, prosecutors said Baker took responsibility for causing the death of one person and serious bodily injury to at least two others.