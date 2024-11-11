Dayton Woman’s Club to again host Holiday Market & Basement Bazaar

“We work continuously to honor our history and to give back to our community,” said Margaret Kruckemeyer, president of DWC. “We strive to create thought-provoking programs to engage the community, to provide a space for networking and learning and to build connections within the community. Our programs on culture, history, art and more have provided participants opportunities to learn, grow, and network.”

DWC offers a variety of programs, such as lunch and learn opportunities, guided tours, high teas, a speaker series, a lunch offering on Mondays and Wednesdays, an art workshop and more.

Returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began is the Holiday Market & Basement Bazaar. The bazaar first started in 1982, and this year, it will be 5-8 p.m. Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 15 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 16 at the downtown location.

Admission is free and visitors will find baked goods, handcrafted items from local artisans and merchants and the front parlor decorated with a Victorian Christmas tree.

The bazaar will include past favorites in the ballroom and bargains in the basement. Several new features will be available this year as well, including a holiday market auction for gift baskets and other unique gifts.

“We are pleased to offer our Holiday Market guests a new menu with tasty dishes specially prepared for our event. They are available for lunch or as carry-out,” Kruckemeyer said. “All proceeds will fund our community programs and preserve our nationally recognized historic landmark.”

Other upcoming events for DWC include serving as a warming station for the Grande Illumination event from 3-8 p.m. Nov. 29, an annual holiday doll tea from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 and a guided tour of the mansion every hour between 1-4 p.m. Dec. 21.

Kruckemeyer notes that volunteers are always needed and welcomed in many capacities, such as working with youth, decorating, giving tours, greeting visitors and other roles.

“We are always happy to welcome new members and any donations to help us maintain the house,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: Holiday Market & Basement Bazaar

Where: Dayton Woman’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 15 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 16 at the downtown location.

More info: daytonwomansclub.org or e-mail info@daytonwomansclub.org.