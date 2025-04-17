Breaking: Dayton school leaders won’t sign Trump federal pledge against using DEI programs

Dayton’s DEXA gets FAA OK for beyond-visual-line-of-sight flights

Certification positions DEXA for on-demand flights
Made in Dayton: The DEXA DE-2020. DEXA photo
A drone delivery company with a Dayton presence has landed two major regulatory milestones.

DEXA, the former “Drone Express,” which focuses on autonomous drone delivery, said it has received a Federal Aviation Administration Part 135 Air Carrier Certification while its DE-2020 drone has been included on the U.S. secretary of transportation’s S-1 List of Approved UAS (unpiloted aerial systems) vehicles.

The DE-2020 is made in downtown Dayton.

Bottom line, these milestones pave the way to letting DEXA offer flights beyond a pilot’s line of sight. They allow the company to offer and perform on-demand services.

“Together, these achievements position DEXA among an elite group of companies — alongside Amazon Prime Air, Google Wing, and Zipline — recognized for their readiness to scale drone delivery operations safely and nationally," DEXA said in a release.

The FAA’s Part 135 certification allows DEXA to conduct “beyond visual line of sight” operations for compensation, a step toward large-scale, commercial drone delivery across the United States, the business said.

Additionally, the DE-2020 drone’s S-1 List approval confirms its airworthiness, the company said.

“This is a momentous achievement for DEXA,” said Beth Flippo, chief executive of DEXA. “For a small company like ours to earn the same certifications as some of the largest corporations in the world is a true testament to our team’s innovation, dedication, and relentless pursuit of advancing drone logistics.”

“Being named to the S-1 List is an important milestone and a significant achievement,” said Russell Kline, the company’s chief regulatory officer.

With both certifications in place, DEXA said its goal remains 15-minute drone delivery to communities across the country.

Through its “DEXA NOW” app, the company said it offers customers delivery of groceries, essentials and convenience items.

The DE-2020 hexacopter — a remote-controlled aircraft with six rotors — made in Dayton, merges autonomous flight systems with safety protocols, the company said.

“The proprietary drone is built to handle real-world delivery demands while supporting sustainability goals by reducing carbon emissions and road congestion,” DEXA said.

