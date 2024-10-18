Dayton’s Galois wins substantial DARPA software contract

Nearly a third of the work in this DARPA project will be performed in Dayton, with an additional 28% of the work reserved for the company’s Portland offices, 10% reserved for Tempe, Ariz. and 8% for Columbus, with additional portions of the project set for employees in Exton, Pa. and elsewhere.

The project has an expected completion date of April 2026, the DOD said.

This contract is a competitive acquisition in which eight proposals were received, the DOD said.

The contract came from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in Arlington, Va.

Galois, which opened its first Dayton office in 2017, is known for its work in assuring software validation, having heavy-hitters such as Amazon and DARPA on its customer roster. Some of the company’s research addresses performance, efficiency, and security concerns in microchip design.

Also in the Dayton area, Beavercreek’s Woolpert is among more than 10 firms across the nation that will be able to compete for orders under a $249 million Army contract for architect and engineering services.

Bids were solicited via the internet with 22 received, the DOD said.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2031.

The contract came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District.

Headquartered near the Beavercreek-Kettering municipal border, Woolpert is an architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with some 2,700 employees worldwide, about 350 of them in the Dayton area.